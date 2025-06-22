EN
    Wildfire extinguished in E Kazakhstan

    13:51, 22 June 2025

    The forest fire that broke out on June 20 in Sinegorksy forestry in Ulan district of East Kazakhstan was quickly suppressed, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    forest fire
    Photo credit: E Kazakhstan akimat

    The forestry workers, personnel of the emergencies department, five units of firefighting machines, and a drone were dispatched to combat the wildfires.

    Besides, the helicopter MI 8 was deployed to drop water and help extinguish the front line of the fire. It performed eight airdropping missions, the akimat said.

    The wildfire covering 0.25 hectares was localized and suppressed by 07.00 am.

    According to the preliminary data, the fire was caused by a lightning discharge.

