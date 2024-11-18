Wild animals caught on trap cameras in Charyn Canyon National Nature Park

Сamera traps in the Sarytogai (Yellow Forest) area of the Charyn Canyon National Nature Park captured the presence of wild boar (Sus scrofa) and roe deer (Capreólus capreólus).

These findings proves the region's high biodiversity and offers a valuable opportunity to study animal habitats. The data obtained will contribute to the refinement of measures to protect wildlife and their habitats.

Earlier it was reported that a rare snow leopard had been caught on trap cameras in the Katon Karagai National Park.