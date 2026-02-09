Why Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games feature most expensive medals

The rise in the value of the Olympic awards is linked to a sharp increase in precious metal prices on global markets. In recent months, gold and silver prices have reached record highs.

Despite a subsequent price correction, the value of the Olympic medals remains unprecedentedly high.

A gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics is estimated at around $2,300, more than double its value at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Silver medals have also risen significantly in value and are estimated at nearly $1,400. Bronze medals, meanwhile, remain relatively inexpensive, valued at about $5.

The medals for the Olympic Games are produced by the Italian State Mint and Polygraphic Institute. Their production involves the use of recycled metal, while the manufacturing process relies entirely on renewable energy sources. The packaging is made from environmentally friendly materials with minimal use of plastic.

