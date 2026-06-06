Why Kazakhstan pursues a multi-vector foreign policy - CICA Sec Gen Sarybay

According to Sarybay, Kazakhstan’s geographical location leaves the country with no alternative but to pursue a multi-vector policy.

“In 1994, as young diplomats working on Kazakhstan’s first foreign policy concept, we spread out a map of the country before us. We realized that there was no other path for Kazakhstan except a multi-vector foreign policy. That position remains relevant today. Otherwise, despite the vast size of our territory, we could lose our influence on international affairs. Therefore, a multi-vector policy is the most appropriate course for Kazakhstan,” Sarybay said.

The expert noted that the international system undergoes changes over time. In his view, although the current geopolitical tensions around the world are temporary, their primary cause lies in the failure to adhere to international legal norms.

“Our President has said that history up to the present day has largely been a history of wars. I share his belief that history should now be reinterpreted through new civilizational approaches that offer future generations fresh perspectives and bring benefits to humanity. In international relations, there are also periods of fluctuation: at times conflicts intensify, while at other times periods of peace return. But if states, especially major powers, disregard international law, it will be difficult to stabilize the global situation,” Sarybay noted.

The speaker emphasized that Kazakhstan’s main goal is to contribute to stability across Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region.

“If we can contribute to ensuring peace and stability in our region, it will benefit all our people. Kazakhstan’s greatest wealth is its people and their peacefulness. The Kazakh people have never coveted the lands of others. The land inherited from our ancestors is sufficient for us. Therefore, our main task is to develop this land and preserve it without bloodshed,” the CICA Secretary General said.

In his view, diplomacy plays a special role in achieving that goal.

“That is why diplomacy exists, along with preventive dialogue. This is where Kazakhstan’s strength lies. Throughout the years of independence, our foreign policy has developed while maintaining continuity. We are not one of those countries that join international organizations only to leave them later. Kazakhstan has always demonstrated consistency in its foreign policy,” Kairat Sarybay said.

The CICA Secretary General also noted that Kazakhstan’s international initiatives have gained global recognition.

“Kazakhstan has demonstrated its positions through concrete actions across Eurasia, Asia, and the Turkic world. Our country not only actively participates in international organizations but also puts forward important initiatives, such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, and successfully implements them,” the diplomat concluded.

Kairat Sarybay also shared his views on Kazakhstan’s position of neutrality in international affairs.