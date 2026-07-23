Why is France now the world's hotspot for violent crypto attacks?

The report identified 52 verified "wrench attacks" worldwide between January and June, up 33.3% from 39 incidents during the same period a year earlier. Recorded financial exposure climbed to about $124.1 million, almost 12 times higher than the $10.5 million reported in the first half of 2025. CertiK noted that the figures reflect publicly known cases and may include ransom demands, recovered assets, and frozen funds, meaning the true scale is likely higher.

A wrench attack is a crime in which victims are physically threatened or assaulted to force them to transfer cryptocurrency, reveal private keys, or unlock digital wallets.

Europe accounted for 39 of the 52 verified attacks, with France recording 33 incidents. The report says the concentration of cases in France reflects a combination of its large cryptocurrency community, extensive public reporting, and the availability of personal data that can help criminals identify potential victims.

Home invasions became the fastest-growing type of attack. CertiK recorded 20 such cases during the first half of 2026, compared with just one during the same period last year. Kidnappings also increased, rising from 12 to 16 incidents, while the number of reported torture cases remained unchanged at four. One murder linked to a crypto-related coercion attack was confirmed, matching the previous year's total.

The report says criminals are increasingly relying on leaked personal data, public records, and social media to identify wealthy cryptocurrency holders and their families. It also warns that insiders at companies and public institutions may play a role by providing access to sensitive customer information.

Looking ahead, CertiK says attacks are likely to remain a major threat through the rest of 2026 unless stronger law enforcement action and improved security practices reduce the incentives for criminals. The company urged cryptocurrency holders to strengthen personal security, reduce public exposure of their assets, and use wallet systems that cannot be emptied by a single person under duress.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Middle East conflict triggered 198% spike in cyber threats, according to Mastercard.