She can still buy herself flowers

Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando on November 21, two days before her 34th birthday. The couple held a private wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

MILEY CYRUS & MAXX MORANDO'S WEDDING PHOTOS ARE OUT!! 💍✨ The newlyweds looking absolutely radiant, and we're sending all the love!! 😍👑 #MileyCyrus #MaxxMorando #Wedding #CongratsMiley https://t.co/zsvUMrZt4s — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) November 22, 2026

Both chose Saint Laurent for their wedding looks. Cyrus wore an open-back silk gown paired with Chopard jewelry. She later changed into a black sequined minidress for the celebration.

The couple met on a blind date in 2021. Morando, a drummer for the rock band Liily, also collaborated with Cyrus on her music. News of their engagement emerged in December 2025.

This marks the singer’s second marriage. She was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade.

From Seoul to Almaty

Kazakhstan made an unexpected appearance in Netflix’s new South Korean-Japanese crime thriller The Blue Road, which premiered on November 20.

Set in 2002, the eight-episode series follows Korean and Japanese detectives investigating a string of murders connected by mysterious multilingual messages.

In the final episode, one of the main characters arrives in Kazakhstan by train. A local crime boss helps him with his investigation.

From salmon to trolls

Miss Norway Abelone Smedsrud appeared on the Miss Universe 2026 stage dressed as a troll. The national costume competition took place on November 21 in Puerto Rico.

Miss Universe Norway 2026 - National Costume She didn’t just wear the costume. She brought her culture to life. #MissUniverse2026 https://t.co/GksuNYR6tJ — Zoey talks (@bunsooooxx) November 22, 2026

Designer Nancy Lopez drew inspiration from Scandinavian folklore. The elaborate costume featured an oversized troll head, tree bark, and floral elements, transforming the contestant into a mythical forest creature.

Norway appears to be developing a tradition of unconventional national costumes. Last year, the country’s representative dressed as a salmon.

OMG 😲 😱 Miss Universe 2025 National Costume Competition: Miss Norway, Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland, Dons a Salmon-Inspired Costume 🐟 #MissUniverse #MissNorway #NationalCostumeCompetition #LeonoraLysglimtRødland https://t.co/PyQlw7UYRJ — GiggleVibesDaily (@GiggleVibes247) November 21, 2025

Justin Timberlake is ready to talk

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for TIMBERLAKE, a four-part documentary exploring Justin Timberlake’s life and career.

The series covers three decades of his musical journey, from his boy band days to international solo success. It features previously unseen archival footage and interviews with people close to the singer.

The documentary is also expected to revisit some of his most controversial moments. These include his relationship with Britney Spears and the 2004 Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens directed the series, which premieres on December 11.

The man who introduced Bruno Mars to music

Bruno Mars announced the death of his father, musician Peter Hernandez, who was 74.

On November 19, the singer shared family photographs and paid tribute to the man who introduced him to music.

Growing up in Hawaii, Mars performed with his family’s musical group from an early age. He became known for impersonating Elvis Presley when he was just four years old. His father’s passion for music helped shape the career of the future Grammy-winning artist.

The odds are in their favor again

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned more than $224 million worldwide during its opening weekend. The film collected approximately $119.3 million in the United States and Canada and another $105 million internationally.

The prequel takes audiences back to the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena. This time, the story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada.

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson also returned to the franchise, reprising their original roles.

Peeta wins again

While promoting the new Hunger Games film, Jennifer Lawrence ranked her best on-screen kisses.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on November 19, the actress placed Josh Hutcherson first, followed by Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, and Chris Pratt.

Avengers assemble

Marvel released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney+ users can now access movie ticket purchases through a QR code displayed alongside promotional content.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18.

Taylor Swift goes back to her roots

Taylor Swift returned to her country music roots at the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards.

The ceremony took place in Nashville on November 18. Swift performed a song from Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

However, the biggest winner of the evening was Ella Langley. The Choosin’ Texas singer took home Entertainer of the Year, the ceremony’s highest honor.

The Beatles meet Gen Z

Sixty-one years after the release of In My Life, The Beatles have presented a new official music video for the song.

The video stars Owen Cooper, the young British actor who rose to international fame through Netflix’s Adolescence.

Filmed in Liverpool, the hometown of The Beatles, the video tells the story of a family passing its love of music from one generation to the next. The release accompanies the reissue of the band’s 1965 album Rubber Soul.

Hollywood could only dream of these numbers

Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3.79 billion in revenue on its first day, setting a new entertainment industry record.

According to Take-Two Interactive, the game had already secured 32.5 million preorders before its official launch on November 19.

For comparison, James Cameron’s Avatar, one of the highest-grossing movies in history, earned less than $3 billion throughout its theatrical run.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency explained how to choose the right console for GTA VI and set up parental controls.