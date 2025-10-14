WHO warns about contaminated cough syrups found in India

According to India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the syrups were found to contain the toxic substance Diethylene Glycol (DEG). These medicines were commonly used to treat symptoms of colds, coughs, and flu.

The WHO document states: “On 8 October the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of India reported to WHO the presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in at least three oral liquid medicines. This followed information identified by WHO on 30 September 2025 of localized clusters of acute illness and child fatalities in India.”

The affected medicines - COLDRIF, Respifresh TR, and ReLife - were manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma. Production at these facilities has been halted, and the contaminated batches have been withdrawn from circulation.

Indian authorities confirmed that the contaminated syrups were not exported outside the country, but the WHO urged other nations to inspect their markets, especially informal and unregulated trade channels where such products might circulate undetected.

The organization notes that “these contaminated products pose significant risks to patients and can cause severe and potentially life-threatening illness. Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.”

WHO warns that the use of medicines containing Diethylene Glycol may cause serious poisoning, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, loss of consciousness, and acute kidney failure, which may lead to death.

Health professionals are advised to report any suspected substandard medicines and adverse reactions to their national pharmacovigilance authorities. The public is urged not to use the identified syrups and to seek immediate medical attention if poisoning is suspected.

The organization previously documented similar incidents in which contaminated syrups caused child fatalities in several countries. WHO emphasizes that strict quality control and transparency in pharmaceutical supply chains are essential to prevent such tragedies.