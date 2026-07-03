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    WHO promotes heat safety amid FIFA World Cup 2026 and global heatwaves

    02:37, 3 July 2026

    As record-breaking heatwaves grip parts of Europe and the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its knockout stage, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on host countries to protect workers, players, and fans from heat, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    WHO promotes heat safety amid FIFA World Cup 2026 and global heatwaves
    Photo credit: ChatGPT

    The appeal comes as WHO continues to implement its Beat the Heat initiative, launched in 2025 in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and FIFA. The initiative aims to reduce health risks associated with extreme heat, air pollution, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation in workplaces and at major sporting events.

    With millions of fans attending matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WHO reminds both organizers and spectators of the growing need for heat preparedness as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather.

    The initiative encourages event organizers, employers, and public authorities to adopt practical measures to reduce heat stress, improve access to drinking water and sanitation, strengthen occupational health services, enhance emergency preparedness, and raise awareness of heat-related illnesses.

    According to WHO, 1.5 billion workers – 25% of the global workforce – work outdoors. These workers face health risks from extreme heat and pollution. In addition, the rate of heat-related deaths has risen by 23% since the 1990s.

    Extreme heat is becoming one of the deadliest consequences of climate change, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cardiovascular disease, and kidney injury, and reducing productivity while straining health systems.

    The initiative aligns with the World Health Assembly’s global action plan on climate change and health, helping countries adapt health systems to climate-related risks.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an extraordinary heatwave in Europe had shattered numerous temperature records and had major impacts on human health, ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure, and labour productivity.

    WHO Europe FIFA World Cup 2026 Healthcare Heat wave World News Video
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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