WHO promotes heat safety amid FIFA World Cup 2026 and global heatwaves

The appeal comes as WHO continues to implement its Beat the Heat initiative, launched in 2025 in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and FIFA. The initiative aims to reduce health risks associated with extreme heat, air pollution, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation in workplaces and at major sporting events.

With millions of fans attending matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WHO reminds both organizers and spectators of the growing need for heat preparedness as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather.

Heat affects everyone, but heatwaves can also become a major health hazard for people attending mass gatherings and sporting events.



As part of the #FIFAWorldCup, @WHO has collaborated with @FIFAcom and host countries to protect players, staff and fans from high temperatures.… pic.twitter.com/HRAubgvNd6 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 29, 2026

The initiative encourages event organizers, employers, and public authorities to adopt practical measures to reduce heat stress, improve access to drinking water and sanitation, strengthen occupational health services, enhance emergency preparedness, and raise awareness of heat-related illnesses.

According to WHO, 1.5 billion workers – 25% of the global workforce – work outdoors. These workers face health risks from extreme heat and pollution. In addition, the rate of heat-related deaths has risen by 23% since the 1990s.

Extreme heat is becoming one of the deadliest consequences of climate change, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cardiovascular disease, and kidney injury, and reducing productivity while straining health systems.

⚠️ The rate of heat-related deaths has gone up 23% since the 1990s.

Heat-related illness is actually preventable with the right protections in place.



Everyone should have access to:

🌳 Cooling area

💧 Drinking water

⏸ Breaks from the heat



Prevention is everyone's… pic.twitter.com/24hIrwQ01u — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 2, 2026

The initiative aligns with the World Health Assembly’s global action plan on climate change and health, helping countries adapt health systems to climate-related risks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an extraordinary heatwave in Europe had shattered numerous temperature records and had major impacts on human health, ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure, and labour productivity.