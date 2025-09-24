WHO: No conclusive link between prenatal acetaminophen and autism

In a statement published 24 September, WHO stressed that while researchers have devoted extensive effort over the past decade, including large-scale studies, no consistent association has been found.

WHO acknowledged that the causes of autism remain complex and likely multifactorial, and emphasised that scientific inquiry into potential prenatal risk factors continues.

Given remaining uncertainties and the practical realities clinicians and patients face, WHO advised that pregnant people should continue to follow the guidance of their doctors or other health workers.

The agency underscored a general principle of medicine in pregnancy: any medication should be used with caution, particularly during the first three months, and always in line with a health professional’s assessment of individual circumstances.

Vaccines

WHO noted that extensive research has shown childhood vaccines are not linked to autism. Large, high-quality studies from multiple countries have reached the same conclusion, WHO said, and the original studies that suggested a link have been found flawed and discredited.

Independent experts advising WHO since 1999 have repeatedly confirmed that vaccines, including those containing thiomersal or aluminum, are not causes of autism or other developmental disorders.

WHO highlighted that national childhood immunization schedules have been adopted worldwide and have saved at least 154 million lives over the past 50 years while now protecting people against 30 infectious diseases.

Autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders are included among the priority mental health and neurological topics to be discussed at the UN’s 4th High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases and mental health on Thursday, 25 September.

