    WHO: Mpox still public health emergency

    14:23, 23 November 2024

    The upsurge of mpox continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, Xinhua reported.

    WHO: Mpox still public health emergency
    Photo credit: who.int

    The decision, made at a meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, is based on the rising number and continuing geographic spread of cases, operational challenges in the field, and the need to mount and sustain a cohesive response across countries and partners, the WHO said in a statement.

    In August, the WHO declared a health emergency due to the outbreak of mpox in Africa. A total of 12,596 cases had been confirmed as of Nov. 17, according to a WHO report

