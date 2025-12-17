Who is Nick Reiner, arrested over death of his filmmaker father Rob Reiner?

What is true is that Nick Reiner is the middle child of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, with siblings Jake and Romy. Nick has spoken openly about his long struggle with substance abuse, particularly heroin addiction that began in his teens.

Nick Reiner underwent numerous rehabilitation programs — some accounts say more than 17.

He experienced periods of homelessness as a result of his addiction and recovery challenges.

His experiences inspired the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie (2015), which he co-wrote with his father. Rob Reiner directed the film, exploring the relationship between a famous father and his addicted son.

Both father and son described the project as a way to better understand each other and heal aspects of their relationship.

Rob Reiner, son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, is a celebrated actor and director. He first gained fame in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family before directing classics such as: This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men.

He has also been an outspoken activist, frequently engaging in debates on civil rights and public policy.

It was reported earlier, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner found dead, investigation underway.