WHO Chief: U.S. must clear unpaid dues before withdrawal

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the UN health body, expressed hope that the United States could clear its arrears before completing its exit - a requirement set by Washington itself.

While answering relevant questions at a press briefing hosted by the Association of Correspondents Accredited to the UN, Tedros outlined the two conditions for withdrawal: a one-year notice period and full payment of outstanding dues.

On his first day back in office in January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted a one-year notice of withdrawal from the WHO.

The United States has historically been the organization's largest contributor. However, Tedros said there have been "no signals" that Washington intends to settle its dues.

He stressed that the issue extends beyond finances.

"To be honest, it's not about the money," he said. "The issue is health security needs universality, and the United States, by withdrawing, makes itself unsafe and makes the rest of the world unsafe. So it's lose-lose."

"So our focus is not on the money. The focus is on helping the United States to understand and reconsider," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. finalized its exit from WHO, leaving $260 million in unpaid dues.