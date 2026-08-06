WHO calls for more aid as DRC Ebola cases surpass 3,700

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević said the outbreak is expanding faster than response capacity, stressing the need for additional resources to strengthen surveillance, testing, treatment and community support.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported 3,748 confirmed Ebola cases, including 1,657 deaths, while 708 people have recovered. Authorities have also identified 227 suspected cases, with nearly 17,000 contacts under monitoring.

During a visit to the country, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged stronger response measures and greater protection for healthcare workers, warning that infections are doubling within a week in some hotspots.

The WHO also underscored the need to enhance surveillance and preparedness amid continued population movements and the risk of cross-border spread.

Earlier, it was reported that Moderna launched a Phase 1 clinical trial of its experimental mRNA-1469 vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV), one of the viruses that causes Ebola disease.