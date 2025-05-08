White Smoke: The Conclave elected the Pope

The 133 cardinal electors have thus elected the 267th Roman Pontiff, reaching the quorum of two-thirds of the votes, or 89. The name of Pope Francis' successor will be revealed only when the cardinal protodeacon appears from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica and pronounces the Habemus Papam. The new Pontiff will then be able to proceed with the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

There are reportedly over 20 people in St. Peter's Square. Applause, bells ringing in celebration from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome for the white smoke. A crowd of thousands of people has poured into the square. Everyone has their phones in their hands to film the white smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. "Long live the Pope," is one of the many signs that stand out among the crowd. In the square, many flags from different countries are waving, the faithful are hugging each other, some are crying with emotion. Many are praying and looking with hope at the balcony from where the name of the Holy Father will be announced. There are many young people present.

As earlier reported, almost 12 thousand people had witnessed the second black smoke in St. Peter's this morning.