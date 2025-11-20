White House hosts Saudi Crown Prince for talks on security and investment

The meeting produced several notable developments. Both sides stated they discussed Saudi Arabia’s possible participation in the Abraham Accords, with Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasizing that Riyadh views a clear path toward a Palestinian state as a requirement for any agreement. Trump said the two had “good talks” on the issue and would continue discussions.

Washington announced that it will designate Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, a status that grants streamlined access to U.S. defense equipment and cooperation. Nineteen countries currently hold this designation: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand, and Tunisia. The United States also treats Taiwan at a comparable level.

The two countries signed a strategic defense agreement aimed at reinforcing their long-standing military partnership and increasing burden-sharing. Trump confirmed he intends to authorize the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia and said the aircraft would not be downgraded.

Iran featured prominently in the talks. Trump said Tehran is seeking a diplomatic channel after the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, while Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that Saudi Arabia would support efforts to reach a U.S.-Iran agreement. Reports from Saudi Arabia indicated that Prince Mohammed bin Salman had received a handwritten letter from Iran’s president ahead of the visit.

Economic ties were another major theme. Trump thanked the Crown Prince for investment plans that he said could reach between $600 bln and $1 trillion, covering technology, artificial intelligence, and critical materials. Prince Mohammed bin Salman said these initiatives would create significant opportunities for both countries.

Throughout the visit, the two leaders highlighted their close working relationship, with Trump publicly praising the crown prince and framing the meeting as a step toward deeper U.S.–Saudi cooperation across security, diplomacy, and economic development.

