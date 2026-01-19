Which companies are included in Trump’s bond portfolio?

According to a financial disclosure published by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the president’s investment portfolio expanded between mid-November and late December to include dozens of debt instruments, among them bonds issued by Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery. The total value of investments in bonds from these media companies is estimated at up to $2 million.

The bulk of the investments was directed into municipal bonds issued by U.S. states, cities, school districts, utilities, and healthcare institutions. The report also records purchases of corporate bonds from companies such as Boeing, Occidental Petroleum, and General Motors. Individual transactions ranged from $50,000 to $5 million.

The disclosures drew attention because the purchases of Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery bonds were made shortly after Trump publicly stated that he could be involved in decisions related to a major deal in the media sector. Any potential merger would require regulatory approval and is being considered amid competing bids.

The report notes that securities transactions were carried out as discretionary orders, meaning investment decisions were made by portfolio managers without the president’s direct involvement.

