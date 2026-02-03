Where metamodern art meets tradition: An evening with Kazakh modernist artist

Felt as cultural medium

Artist talk. Photo credit: Gaukhar Bissengalieva

Central to the discussion was felt, a material historically woven into nomadic life. Bissengalieva collects wool, grasses, seeds, and plant fragments from the steppe, transforming them into layered compositions where light plays a crucial role.

Aruhan’s works. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan

Felt, in her practice, carries touch, time, and memory, revealing internal structures that shift between organic and abstract. Ornament is not replicated from tradition but developed intuitively, emphasizing the emergence of meaning during making.

Closer look. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan

Process as memory

Bissengalieva described a method rooted in continuity and intuition. She works independently, without sketches or predetermined forms, allowing the work to emerge through her interaction with material.

Aruhan’s works. Photo credit: Gaukhar Bissengalieva

In this process, she said, she often recalls the hands of her grandmother, whose name and craft traditions form the foundation of her approach. The act of creation becomes a conduit for cultural memory, connecting past and present in every gesture.

Aruhan’s works. Photo credit: Gaukhar Bissengalieva

After the conversation, participants toured the exhibition.

Archival engagement

The artist also shared her experiences working with photographic and film archives. While preparing for international exhibitions, she explored early visual records of steppe life, discovering images of daily activities and craft that are rarely seen outside Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Bissengalieva transferred a unique collection of 19th-century photographs of Kazakh life, taken by George Frost, to the Central State Archive of Film and Photographic Documents. Photo credit: George Frost / Library of Congress

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on how felt reflects the culture and philosophy of the Kazakh people.