According to the survey, Flanders is the world's highest-scoring region, while Wallonia ranks thirtieth.

Education First (EF), an organisation best known for its international language holidays and camps, compiles the index. The EF EPI measures English proficiency in 117 countries and regions among 2.2 million adults, using an online test. It assesses how well participants read, understand spoken English, speak and write. This year, almost 7,000 Belgians took the test.

The top ten are all European countries. Sweden (615), Austria (613) and Denmark (612) occupy the top three places. The Netherlands, which ranked first last year, has fallen to fifth place. Belgium ranks ninth with 597 points, as it did last year.

On Wednesday, the organisation also focused on the difference between Flanders and Wallonia. The score for French-speaking Belgians rises year on year, while the Flemish score is slowly declining. Even so, Flanders still scores significantly higher: 639 (15 points fewer than last year), compared with 548 in Wallonia (5 points more). According to EF, Flanders has the highest EF EPI score in the world.

"The difference between the scores for Flemish and Walloon people is not surprising," says Doriane van de Putte of EF Belgium. "We should not forget that French is 'useful' internationally in more countries than Dutch. Flemish people therefore have to learn another language, and English, as a Germanic language, is a relatively easy option. In addition, Flemish people are exposed to English in films and series from an early age, which gives them a solid foundation when they study the language."

Earlier, it was reported that AI models had ranked English accents differently, raising fairness concerns.