What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan on New Year's Eve
01:05, 31 December 2025
A northwestern cyclone trough is expected to bring rain and snow to most regions of Kazakhstan on December 31, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Heavy snowfall is forecast in western areas during the daytime, while southern and northern regions will be hit by heavy rain. Snowstorms are predicted across the north, west, and central parts of the country.
Eastern regions will remain dry due to the influence of an anticyclone ridge. Foggy and windy conditions will persist countrywide, with the meteorological service also warning of ice formation on roads.