What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

According to Kazhydromet, cloudy weather and precipitation are expected across most of Kazakhstan in three days coming.

In the northern regions, temperatures will drop below zero, which may cause rain to turn into snow and lead to icy road conditions.

Heavy rain and hail are forecast in the country’s west, on April 16 in the south, and on April 15-16 in the north.

Heavy precipitation is possible in central parts.

Rain and snow will hit eastern regions on April 14.

Fog and strong winds are forecast countrywide.

A drop in air temperature is expected: in the west - at night from +2 to +10 °C, during the day from +10 to +15 °C, in the north - at night from -2 to -8 °C, during the day from 0 to +7 °C, and in the south - at night from +3 to +13 °C, during the day from +8 to +18 °C.