    What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan Feb 5

    00:15, 5 February 2026

    On February 5, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather conditions with precipitation, caused by an active southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    Heavy precipitation – rain and snow – is forecast in the country’s northwest, north, center, and south.

    Only western and southeastern areas will see no precipitation due to the anticyclone ridge.

    The met service also warns citizens about intense wind, as well as foggy and icy road conditions.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
