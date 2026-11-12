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    What makes this Cartier bracelet worth $4.9 million?

    17:44, 12 November 2026

    A sapphire from Russia’s crown jewels fetched about $4.955 million in Geneva, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Cartier bracelet with Romanov sapphire sells for $4.9 million
    Collage credit: Canva / Sotheby’s / Ralina Jakisheva

    Sotheby’s sold the Cartier bracelet for 4,122,000 Swiss francs on November 11. The price topped the auction house’s high estimate of 1.7 million francs.

    The 197.80-carat sapphire came from Sri Lanka. At an 1883 costume ball, Russian Empress Maria Feodorovna wore it on her skirt. A second sapphire weighing 249.25 carats sat alongside it.

    Cartier bracelet with Romanov sapphire sells for $4.9 million
    Photo credit: Sotheby’s

    After the Russian Revolution, Soviet authorities sold the stone. In 1927, singer Ganna Walska bought it from Cartier as a pendant. Two years later, she paired it with a 256.60-carat carved emerald in another necklace.

    Cartier set the sapphire in its current platinum and diamond bracelet in 2015. The design lets the wearer swap the sapphire for engraved rock crystal.

    Cartier bracelet with Romanov sapphire sells for $4.9 million
    Photo credit: Sotheby’s

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the sapphire’s cut suggests it dates to the Mughal era. Exactly when it entered the Romanov collection remains unknown.

    Auction Royalty Money World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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