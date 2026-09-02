What does Tom Hardy have to do with rap and dog shampoo?

No Galliano at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has canceled its planned John Galliano: Horizons exhibition, which was set to open in May 2027. The museum said information about a replacement Costume Institute exhibition and the 2027 Met Gala will be announced later.

The exhibition, dedicated to the career of British designer John Galliano, had drawn criticism over his past antisemitic and racist remarks. Galliano said he and the Met decided it was best not to proceed, acknowledging that an exhibition honoring his work would be painful for some.

Tom Hardy grabs the mic

Tom Hardy is releasing his first official rap album under his longtime musical alter ego, Frankie Pulitzer.

Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer is a 15-track collaboration with underground hip-hop group Czarface and features Busta Rhymes, Method Man and El-P. The lyrics are packed with references ranging from Shakespeare and Stephen King to Marvel characters and Hardy’s own movie career.

Hardy also recently showed a softer side, appearing alongside his French bulldog Blue in an advertisement for dog shampoo.

NEW 🐶🧴@jomalonelondon What smells delicious and looks divine?

Show-stealing Frenchie Blue, lover of our new Jo Malone London x WildWash Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo.



Tom Hardy and Blue Hardy 💙🐾 pic.twitter.com/doGQtCzAE2 — 🆃🅾🅼 🅷🅰🆁🅳🆈 🅰🆃🅻 🅵🅰🅽 🅿🅰🅶🅴 (@TomHardyATL) September 1, 2026

Nicki Minaj gets behind the judges’ table

Nicki Minaj is set to judge a $1 million small-business pitch competition organized by the Trump administration in Washington.

This is a major, MAJOR KEY 🔑.

Sooooooooooo looking forward to this!!!

Imagine being a part of the Trump Administration’s initiative to support small businesses. Let’s GO!!!!!!!!!! 🎀 https://t.co/ykXLkjQlag — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 31, 2026

The Sept. 18 finale will see five businesses compete for a share of $1 million, with $400,000 going to the winner. Minaj will judge alongside investor Grant Cardone and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, while actor Dean Cain will host.

Ariana Grande says goodbye for now

Ariana Grande became emotional as she brought her Eternal Sunshine Tour to an end in London.

Ariana Grande delivers an emotional speech at her final show on the Eternal Sunshine Tour. pic.twitter.com/wAXmDxxO1W — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 1, 2026

The singer paused during the final show to thank fans for sharing what she described as an extraordinary experience. The finale comes as Grande prepares to step away from public appearances following the tour.

Justice for Tupac, 30 years later

A jury has found Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of first-degree murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

A jury has found a man guilty of orchestrating the killing of Tupac Shakur, almost 30 years after his death.



Duane “Keffe D” Davis could face life in prison after being convicted of murder with the use of a deadly weapon. pic.twitter.com/4YD48ov28J — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 1, 2026

Prosecutors accused the former gang leader of orchestrating the Las Vegas drive-by shooting that killed the 25-year-old rapper. Davis was the only person ever criminally charged in connection with Shakur’s death and could face life in prison.

Jonathan Bailey follows Ariana out

Jonathan Bailey has dropped out of the upcoming West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, weeks after his planned co-star Ariana Grande withdrew from the production.

Bailey said the musical had been a passion project but that, after much consideration, he had decided to step away. He also stressed that Grande is one of his closest friends and that his support for her remains unwavering.

The production is still expected to go ahead with new actors taking the roles of George and Dot.

Dolly’s star

Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is being repaired following apparent vandalism shortly after the country music legend’s death.

Dolly Parton’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Be Replaced Following Vandalism https://t.co/0os5caxLt4 — People (@people) September 2, 2026

Scratches were found across the star, which had become a gathering place for fans leaving flowers and other tributes. The Hollywood Historic Trust and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce began work to restore the landmark.

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