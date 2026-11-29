The explosion occurred in a house beside a middle school in the Andar Ser area of Asadabad at about 10 am (05:30 GMT) on Saturday, Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, the director of information and culture in Kunar, told Al Jazeera.

According to the Interior Ministry, the blast happened in an adjacent house storing dynamite for mining due to negligence.

As reported in October, at least 35 people, including 34 students and a teacher, were killed and more than 45 others were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan.