What caused the blast that killed 10 school students in Afghanistan?
At least 10 students have been killed and about 110 injured in an explosion next to a school in the city of Asadabad in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province, the country’s Ministry of Interior Affairs said, Qazinform News Agency cited Al Jazeera.
The explosion occurred in a house beside a middle school in the Andar Ser area of Asadabad at about 10 am (05:30 GMT) on Saturday, Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, the director of information and culture in Kunar, told Al Jazeera.
According to the Interior Ministry, the blast happened in an adjacent house storing dynamite for mining due to negligence.
As reported in October, at least 35 people, including 34 students and a teacher, were killed and more than 45 others were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan.