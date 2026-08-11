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    What books changed Barack Obama? He launches new podcast

    12:14, 11 August 2026

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama is launching a new podcast about books that influenced how he sees the world, saying reading can change the way people understand themselves and others, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Barack Obama, podcast, Audible, books
    Collage credit: Canva/ Qazinform

    In an Instagram post, Obama announced A Great Book with Barack Obama, a podcast produced with Audible and Higher Ground Media. The series will explore books that had a lasting impact on him, particularly works that shaped his thinking about family, faith, race, politics and America.

    Obama highlighted six books that influenced him as a young man:

    The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

    Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

    All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy

    Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

    All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren

    Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy by John le Carré.

    He said he invited friends to discuss why the books continue to resonate, how literature can shape people's understanding of themselves and one another, and why reading remains important.

    The podcast will debut on Audible on September 24. Obama said he hopes listeners will discover or rediscover books that remain meaningful long after they are finished.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Booker Prize announced the 13 novels competing for its 2026 award.

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    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
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