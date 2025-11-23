What adults miss about teens’ lives online

A large qualitative study, conducted for UNICEF and published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, reveals that adolescents see the internet not as a distraction or a threat in itself, but as a complex environment where their mental health is constantly shaped, sometimes harmed, sometimes supported.

In 71 focus groups held in 13 countries, young people spontaneously raised digital communication as one of the central forces affecting their well-being.

Many teens described the absence of meaningful adult guidance online. While they are often labelled “digital natives,” they emphasized that being skilled at using platforms does not protect them from the emotional risks attached to them.

Across countries, adolescents highlighted the relentless comparisons driven by social media. They spoke about measuring their value through likes, comments, and follower counts, and being exposed to idealized bodies, lifestyles, and achievements. Girls, in particular, reported feeling pressure to conform to narrow beauty standards repeatedly reinforced online.

Several teens noted that even when they know images are edited or staged, the emotional impact remains. Some said younger peers may not yet recognize how curated these online lives are.

Teens described cyberbullying as a major threat to their mental health, one that differs sharply from offline harassment because it follows them everywhere. Negative comments, rumors, or targeted attacks can continue late into the night, amplified by anonymity and the ease with which strangers join in.

Participants also raised fears about having personal photos misused or shared without consent, noting that girls often face greater risks of sexually explicit abuse.

Many adolescents admitted they struggle with self-control online. They spoke about “endless scrolling,” staying up late, or losing track of time in games. Some described pressure to maintain a “perfect” online identity or an avatar, which could become emotionally exhausting.

They also warned that excessive time online can weaken offline friendships and harm school performance.

Positive side

Despite the risks, teens repeatedly emphasized the positive side of digital communication. They described online spaces as crucial for maintaining friendships, especially during COVID-19 lockdowns. Messaging apps and gaming platforms helped them stay connected, share experiences, and feel less isolated.

Many teens said online communication makes it easier to open up about emotional struggles, sometimes even with strangers who feel safer to confide in due to anonymity. They valued access to mental health information, forums, and informal peer support that may not exist offline.

What teens want from adults

Across contexts, adolescents voiced a clear message: adults need to understand their digital lives instead of dismissing them. They want caregivers and teachers to recognize both the benefits and harms of online spaces and to offer guidance rather than restrictions based on fear.

Teens asked for:

· More conversations about what healthy online behavior looks like

· Help identifying harmful content or interactions

· Support navigating bullying or unrealistic beauty standards

· Digital literacy education that respects their experiences

They also urged adults and policymakers to strengthen protections such as content moderation, age verification, and access to anonymous mental health support while preserving the freedom and anonymity that can empower young people, especially girls in restrictive environments.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Australian research showed alarming rise in social media use among kids