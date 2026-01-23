Western Australia bushfires force evacuations and road closures

The Fitzgerald River National Park fire was caused by a lightning strike on January 16. It has already scorched more than 60,000 hectares. Authorities warn that it is threatening both lives and homes.

Residents of Ravensthorpe, home to around 2,000, and nearby towns have been ordered to evacuate if safe routes are available. Those staying at home have been told to shelter indoors against extreme heat.

A major highway west of Ravensthorpe is shut down. The evacuation center is situated in Newdegate.

As of Friday morning, this is just one of four major fires burning across southwest WA.

Around 1,500 residents southeast of Perth are ordered to evacuate as another out‑of‑control blaze moves northeast.

Lower‑level warnings are in effect for fires in the Dunn Rock Nature Reserve and near Green Range. People are asked to monitor conditions and consider leaving early.

Earlier, fresh support funding was announced for bushfire recovery in Australia's Victoria.