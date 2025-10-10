West Kazakhstan to develop 14 large investment projects

During his meeting with President of China Xi Jinping, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said "China is the largest trading partner of Kazakhstan. Joint large-scale projects are being developed".

Chinese investors plan to channel over 134 billion tenge in vitally important spheres such as energy, agriculture and healthcare. The parties have already achieved certain agreements. Construction of the two plants will start soon.

Photo credit: West Kazakhstan akimat

A 34 MW gas-fired power station will be built in the industrial zone. It aims to provide future production sites with stable power supplies. Besides, construction of an oil catalyst recycling plant will start.

Photo credit: West Kazakhstan akimat

A delegation led by governor of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev attended the ceremonial dispatch of the first containers of equipment for a series of transformative industrial projects.

A unified consortium of companies will oversee the implementation of 14 projects across sectors including energy, agrotechnology, oil industry, construction and healthcare.

Photo credit: West Kazakhstan akimat

The regional working group visited Shandong province and explored advanced technologies at local industrial complexes.

China’s company VEGA Power will invest 30 million US dollars in the first phase. The first five containers of equipment have already been shipped to Kazakhstan. Once commissioned, the facility will produce over 10 types of products.

At a meeting with investors, governor Turegaliyev emphasized that companies must be registered in the region, tax revenues should be transferred to the regional budget, enterprises must hire local workers, and investors should fund the training and education of specialists.

The Kazakh delegation also visited iKang Guobin Checkup Center to study modern healthcare approaches and innovations.

Notably, West Kazakhstan ranked third in the country for foreign direct investment in the first six months of 2025.

The event was held with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China.