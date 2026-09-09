Weight-loss drug use rises rapidly among young US children

The study, published on September 4 in Pediatrics, examined prescriptions for GLP-1 medications, including Saxenda, Wegovy and Zepbound, among children with obesity who did not have diabetes. Researchers identified 20,282 children ages 8 to 11 who were prescribed these drugs between 2019 and June 2026.

Nearly 94% of children receiving the medications had severe obesity, and about 65% had at least one related health problem, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure or sleep apnea. A quarter had prediabetes, meaning their blood sugar levels were elevated and they faced a higher risk of developing diabetes.

Older children were more likely to receive prescriptions than younger children, while girls were more likely to receive them than boys.

The findings also revealed an income gap. Children living in higher-income communities were 55% more likely to be prescribed the drugs than those living elsewhere.

Study co-senior author Allan B. Massie said doctors and policymakers should work to ensure access extends beyond families who have health insurance and can afford visits to pediatric clinics.

Lead researcher Babak J. Orandi said the medications can help reduce appetite, support weight loss and improve blood sugar control. He also stressed that childhood obesity can lead to lasting health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure and liver disease.

However, researchers said children receiving the drugs need long-term monitoring to establish whether treatment remains safe and effective. Trials involving children as young as 6 are already underway.

The team used Epic Cosmos, a database of electronic health records covering more than 300 million U.S. patients.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a popular weight-loss drug showed anti-aging effects.