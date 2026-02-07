Weight-loss bootcamp goes viral, draws mixed reactions over extreme training approach

Despite the nickname, the facility is not a detention centre. It operates as a paid residential weight-loss programme for overweight and obese adults, offering two-week and one-month courses that reportedly cost around $1,000 for a full month. Participants voluntarily enroll and follow an intensive schedule combining daily exercise and a tightly controlled diet.

The programme gained widespread attention after an influencer shared videos from inside the facility, documenting her daily routine and weight-loss progress. In one clip, a group spinning class is shown, while others feature regimented workouts and meal portions. The influencer said she lost six kilograms in 28 days.

According to her videos, participants live in shared rooms housing up to five people. Days begin at 7:30 a.m. with a weigh-in, followed by morning aerobics, strength training, HIIT sessions and evening spinning classes, amounting to about four hours of exercise daily.

Meals are measured and high in protein and vegetables, with little to no carbohydrates. Gates at the facility remain locked, and participants are generally not allowed to leave during the programme unless there is a valid reason.

The bootcamp’s methods have sparked debate on social media platforms. Some users praised the programme for delivering fast results, while others criticised both the nickname and the intensity of the approach.

Health professionals cited in online discussions have noted that rapid weight loss and extreme routines may not be suitable for everyone, with many experts recommending gradual, sustainable lifestyle changes instead.

