Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev meets Serbian PM Miloš Vučević

During a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Kazakh and Serbian governments to work together to qualitatively carry out the agreements reached, especially in singling out several major economic projects, that will give a serious impetus to greater bilateral trade-economic and investment cooperation.

2. President Tokayev reveals spheres that are of equal interest to Kazakhstan and Hungary

In his visit to Hungary, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the importance of expanding trade-economic and investment ties. According to him, Kazakhstan and Hungary are equally interested in developing spheres such as energy, transport, logistics, metallurgy, renewable energy, agriculture, pharmacy, food industry and others.

3. Kazakhstan ranks 24th in international ranking of pension systems

Kazakhstan’s pension system earned global recognition, ranking 24th in an annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index (MCGPI). Kazakhstan scored 64.0 points and received a rating of “C+”, ahead of the United States, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

4. ADB launches new program to tackle water crisis in Central Asia, South Caucasus

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a groundbreaking regional program, Glaciers to Farms, aimed at tackling the devastating impacts of accelerated glacial melt in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Pakistan.

5. Almaty region leads Kazakhstan’s tourism sector with a record of 1.6mln tourists

Almaty region saw a record of 1.6 million tourists in January-October 2024, a 31% increase compared to the same period of last year. Kolsay Lakes, Ile-Alatau National Park and Charyn Canyon are the top tourist destinations in Almaty region

6. Kazakhstan sets up Institute of Horse Breeding and Forage Production

Kazakhstan has established a new institute to enhance horse breeding, actively develop the industry, and promote domestic breeds in international markets.

7. Aldar Kose Beardless Deceiver to be screened at 17th Eurasia International Film Festival in Almaty

The 17th Eurasia International Film Festival will be held in Almaty from November 24 to 30. One of the key festival’s events will be the screening of a newly restored version of the 1964 film Aldar Kose Beardless Deceiver directed by Shaken Aimanov.

8. First children’s book in Kazakh printed in Braille presented in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan unveiled its first children’s book in Kazakh printed in Braille. The book consists of the works of 22 authors. It aims at providing children with visual impairments an opportunity to expand their knowledge and read in Kazakh.

9. Abai Scientific and Cultural Center opens in Semey

The Abai Scientific and Cultural Center opened in Semey. Its goal is to promote Abai Kunanbayev’s legacy, expand cooperation between the Abai University and Abai Zhidebay-Borili state historical and cultural, literary and memorial museum reserve and strengthen ties between the Abai centers abroad.

10. Kazakhstan’s unique Guinness World Records

Kazinform News Agency invites you to discover some of Kazakhstan's most remarkable Guinness World Records, among more than 100 recognized achievements.