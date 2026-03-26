Weather with no precipitation to persist in most of Kazakhstan through Thursday
02:15, 26 March 2026
As an extensive anticyclone continues to dominate, almost most areas of Kazakhstan is set to expect dry weather on March 26, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.
According to forecasters, fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to the west, with precipitation, mostly rains, in the forecast in the country’s far north.
Kazakhstan is also expected to brace for fog, as well as black ice in the north, west, and strong wind in the west, south, southeast, center.