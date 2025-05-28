Most parts of Kazakhstan expect no precipitation through Wednesday

A cyclone and associated fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to the east of Kazakhstan. Due to an anticyclone spur, the rest of the country is to enjoy the weather mostly without precipitation. The country is to expect high wind, whipping up dust tides in the south, as well as fog in the north and east in the nighttime and morning as well.

2-3C ground frosts are predicted in the south, east of Abay, north, east of East Kazakhstan regions at night.

High fire threat is expected in the east of Zhetysu, center, north of Kyzylorda, west of Mangistau, west, north, south of Aktobe, east, center of Pavlodar, north, south of Zhambyl, south, east of West Kazakhstan, north, east of Atyrau, south of Turkistan, center of Almaty regions.

According to the Mets, there is an extreme fire risk in Kyzylorda, north, desert, sub-mountainous areas of Turkistan, west, east of Zhambyl, southeast of Aktobe, south, west of Atyrau, west, north of Almaty, south of Kostanay, Abay, Ulytau, southeast of Pavlodar, Zhetysu regions.