EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Weather warning issued for most Kazakhstan on Friday

    07:11, 12 December 2025

    A weather warning was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan and the city of Astana on December 12, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Weather warning issued for most Kazakhstan on Friday
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Snow and snowstorms are expected today in Akmola, Kostanay regions.

    Snow and ground blizzard are in store for the Kazakh capital.

    Snowstorms and ice-slick are set to grip Karaganda, Ulytau regions.

    Ice-slick is expected to form on the roads in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions.

    North Kazakhstan, Almaty regions are to brace for high winds.

     

    Weather in Kazakhstan snow Blizzard Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All