Weather warning issued for most Kazakhstan on Friday

Snow and snowstorms are expected today in Akmola, Kostanay regions.

Snow and ground blizzard are in store for the Kazakh capital.

Snowstorms and ice-slick are set to grip Karaganda, Ulytau regions.

Ice-slick is expected to form on the roads in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions.

North Kazakhstan, Almaty regions are to brace for high winds.