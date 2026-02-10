Weather warning in effect throughout Kazakhstan Feb 10

Astana is forecast to brace for precipitation (rain and snow), icy roads, ground blizzards, and southwest wind gusts reaching 15–23 m/s.

Heavy snow and rain, blizzards, ice, and winds up to 25–28 m/s are reported to batter Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions are set to face snow, blizzards, fog, and icy roads.

Heavy rain and snow in mountain areas, fog, and ice are forecast for Turkistan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions today.

Fog and icy conditions in mountain zones, with winds up to 22 m/s are expected to grip Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

Snow, blizzards, ice, and strong winds are in store for Ulytau, Abai, and East Kazakhstan regions.