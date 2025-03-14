We should establish a barrier to destructive movements and ideologies alien to our culture - President

“The freedom of religion is guaranteed in Kazakhstan, but disorder and permissiveness are unacceptable. Undoubtedly, we should establish a barrier to the destructive movements and ideologies which are alien to our culture,” the President stressed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that consolidation of a nation is the most important mission of a religion.

“The documents regulating the activity of religious associations should help assist in resolving this problem. We need to study this issue comprehensively and adapt legislation to new conditions,” he added.

In October 2024, at international science-to-practice conference titled “Islam – Religion of Peace and Kindness" in Uzbekistan, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly said that Islam should fully entwine with local traditions and call the mankind for unity. “We can say that Islam has merged with the customs and traditions of our nation. We should firmly adhere to the traditions of our ancestors to protect young people from the influence of the religious movements which are alien to us,” he said.