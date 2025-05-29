EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    We must be pragmatic – Kazakh President on expansion of non-hydrocarbon sectors of economy

    22:35, 29 May 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an exclusive interview to Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Al Jazeera: I'm curious, because you mentioned so by 2029, you hope to grow, I think these non-hydrocarbon sectors. And right now, I think the hydrocarbon sectors, they account for over 50% of Kazakhstan's exports. Do you think you can achieve a rebalance of that or achieve a situation where your non-hydrocarbon exports are the majority by 2029?

    Yes. Hydrocarbon export, frankly speaking, still will be a majority of our trade to the international market. We should continuously be pragmatic. And I said that Kazakhstan is going to become a non-hydrocarbon country in 2060. It's quite, I think, very much pragmatic and I would say a modest program based on what we do have and on what we are going to have. Coal in our inner or domestic energy balance accounts for 73%. We cannot give up coal just overnight. We have natural resources like oil. In terms of producing uranium we are number one in the world, 40% of the world market belongs to Kazakhstan.

    Previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the alternative routes of transporting the Kazakh oil  in the interview with Al Jazeera.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Interviews Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Economy Exports
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All