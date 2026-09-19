We have no other Homeland — President addresses Kazakhstanis

"Building a Just, Safe, Advanced, and Clean Kazakhstan is the sacred duty of each of us. We must all work tirelessly in this direction. There are no other paths to the prosperity of our sacred Homeland. We must all demonstrate fairness, integrity, and responsibility. Sometimes, unthoughtful words can cause far greater damage than certain actions. This must not be forgotten under any circumstances. Never forget the interests of our country. Care about the well-being of Kazakhstan. We have no other Homeland," the Head of State said in his speech to participants of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign in Astana.

According to him, stability in the country is directly linked to the well-being of its citizens.

"If our country is stable, then harmony and prosperity will reign in every home and every family. A strong and mighty Kazakhstan is needed, above all, by us ourselves," the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed young people engaged in volunteering.

"You are all young. You are doing the right thing by engaging in volunteer work. I have always supported volunteers, including during my work at the UN. In 2020, we held the Year of the Volunteer, and then, speaking at the UN, I proposed establishing the International Year of Volunteers. And that initiative was supported by virtually all states. Moreover, we became one of the few countries in the world to enshrine volunteering at the highest legal level — in the Constitution. I congratulate all people of goodwill, both in our country and abroad!" the Head of State said.

Photo source: Akorda

He also recalled his initiative to establish an International Day of Greening the Planet, which was supported by virtually all members of the UN General Assembly.

"All of this speaks to the fact that Kazakhstan is keeping pace with progressive trends, showing responsibility for peaceful life on Earth, and contributing to this noble cause to the best of its ability. The future of our country is in the hands of educated, active, progressive, and determined young people like you! May your path be bright! I wish you prosperity and success!" the President concluded.

Earlier, President Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's social guarantees.