"We are running not for mandates, but for change" – Adilet Party Chairman

Dadebay said Kazakhstan had entered a new constitutional era with the Constitution that came into force on July 1, describing it as a new framework for the state and a new social contract.

"The main task now is to give it real substance. That is exactly what we see as our political mission," he said.

He described the party's historic mission as turning the values of the new Constitution into responsible public policy, meaningful reforms and tangible results for citizens, expressing confidence that Adilet would become one of the country's leading political forces in advancing the new constitutional agenda.

Dadebay said the election platform was based on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's strategic initiatives, sociological research, expert recommendations, and public feedback.

"The defining feature of our platform is that it is built around people, not the state. At the heart of every proposal is an individual — their life, their interests, their hopes and their needs. Whether it is a young family striving to buy a home and secure a place in kindergarten for their child, an entrepreneur seeking a fair judicial system and equal opportunities, a young professional looking for decent work, a pensioner in need of quality healthcare, or a rural worker and their family — these are the people our program is designed to serve. Because the true strength of a nation is measured not by economic indicators, but above all by the quality of life of its people," Dadebay said.

Speaking about the upcoming elections, Dadebay said the party had assembled a team of candidates ready to take responsibility for implementing the proposed reforms.

"Together, we have chosen a team of like-minded people who are ready to take responsibility and get things done — not make empty promises, not look for someone to blame, and not dwell on the past, but build the future. We are running not for mandates, but for change — for a stronger state, a fairer economy and a society where honest work is valued above personal connections, knowledge above empty rhetoric, and the rule of law above any individual interest," Dadebay said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aibek Dadebay had been elected chairman of the Adilet Party at its founding congress in Astana.