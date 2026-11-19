According to the President, the initial stage of this work had already been completed.

"The necessary infrastructure has been established, partnership agreements have been formalized, and the branches of foreign universities are expected to begin full-scale operations in the very near future. The next step is to give our cooperation meaningful substance through joint research, the development of new technologies and the implementation of practical solutions that meet the needs of our economy,” the President said.

In this regard, the Head of State outlined several priority areas for cooperation.

“First and foremost, this is water security. For Central Asia, it is a matter of economic and social stability. I would even say that it is a matter of our survival. Managing transboundary rivers, establishing modern monitoring systems, introducing water-saving technologies and developing science-based water diplomacy require the combined expertise of different countries. In this regard, we are counting on the experience and capabilities of the United Nations University,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, it was reported that Central Asian countries had agreed on the operating schedules of water reservoirs for 2026-2027.