Water scarcity and glacier melting threaten Central Asia, Emomali Rahmon

Addressing those present, Rahmon noted that climate change, accelerated glacier melting, and growing water shortages are becoming serious challenges for both the region and the world.

He stressed that Central Asia is particularly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, including an increase in natural disasters, dust storms, and ecosystem degradation.

Emomali Rahmon emphasized the importance of international support in the sphere of climate financing, the introduction of green technologies, and the transition to a low-carbon economy, especially for developing countries.

President Rahmon highlighted Tajikistan’s ongoing initiatives to protect glaciers, expand conservation areas and develop environmental programs aimed at sustainable development.

In conclusion, the Tajik President called for strengthening regional and international cooperation to jointly tackle climate challenges and ensure environmental security.

Earlier Qazinform reported that the Regional Ecological Summit kicked off in the Kazakh capital.