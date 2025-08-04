Water pipeline under construction in Kostanay region using recovered assets

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, funds recovered and returned to the state are being allocated toward social infrastructure projects in housing and utilities, healthcare, and education.

In the villages of Lesnoye and Berezovka in the Fyodorov district of Kostanay region, a water supply system is under construction using recovered assets. The project will provide residents with stable access to centralized water.

The construction is being carried out by Kostanayselkhozvodoprovodstroy LLP and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

