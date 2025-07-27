Water pipe bursts at Astana airport, floods international terminal

Video footage of the water leak at the airport has become viral on social media.

“On July 27, 2025, at 19:36 pm local time, a water pipe was damaged on the first floor of the international terminal of the Astana International Airport. The issue was resolved within 20 minutes by specialists,” the airport’s press service said in a statement.

The airport’s operations were no impacted - no delays or flight cancellations were reported. The airport is functioning routinely, according to the press service.