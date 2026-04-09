Water levels drop at Sergeyevskoye reservoir in N Kazakhstan

According to the regional branch of Kazhydromet, the water level in the Babyk Burluk River near the village of Gusakovka dropped by 118 cm over the past day. Near the village of Vozvyshenka, the Akkanburlyk River fell by 46 cm. Water levels in the Sharyk, Mukkyry, and Imanburlyk rivers have also been declining over the past several days.

On the Esil River, water levels have decreased: by 62 cm near the village of Shoptikol, 90 cm near Druzhba, 46 cm near Toksan bi, and 44 cm near the city of Sergeyevka.

Downstream of the village of Pokrovka, however, water levels continue to rise: by 82 cm near Pokrovka and 69 cm near Novonikolskoye. Nevertheless, these changes do not pose a risk of the river overflowing its banks.

At the Sergeyevskoye reservoir, water levels have also been declining for several days. Over the past 24 hours, the level dropped by 13 cm, with overflow over the crest currently at 108 cm. The reservoir is filled to 119% of its capacity.

Compared to the same period last year, the situation is more favorable. At that time, overflow reached 144 cm, and the reservoir was filled to 126%.

On April 9, 2024, the overflow at the Sergeyevskoye hydrosystem reached 425 cm.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to launch the Water Shield project in two regions.