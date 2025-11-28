Waste free construction: AI teaches buildings to live forever

According to the expert, AI is transforming the approach to designing and operating buildings, from the initial development stage to the end of their life cycle.

“Artificial intelligence can enhance circularity assessment by automating data extraction, predicting material flows and modeling lifecycle scenarios,” the professor noted.

He emphasized that AI technologies accelerate calculations, improve accuracy and provide a foundation for objective decision making in architecture and urban planning.

Luís Bragança clarified that the application of AI in construction and circularity assessment is currently at the stage of pilot projects and experimental research, rather than broad industrial deployment.

How AI can help construction become circular

AI takes over processes that previously required significant time and human resources. Algorithms automatically extract data from BIM (building information modeling) models, recognizing materials, structural components and their expected service life without manual processing of documentation.

Artificial intelligence predicts future material flows and identifies which building elements can be dismantled and reused. The technology models various lifecycle scenarios, from reconstruction and adaptation to disassembly and recycling, and helps select the most resource efficient and environmentally sound solution.

AI calculates key circularity indicators, including disassembly potential, material reuse capability, carbon footprint and resource consumption efficiency. It also classifies materials automatically and creates digital passports required for their further circulation. In addition, AI optimizes architectural solutions in real time, reducing construction waste and improving the durability of buildings.

“It is not enough to say that a building is sustainable. We need real tools and measurable indicators,” the professor stressed, noting that AI makes such evaluation possible.

The expert reminded that sustainability and circularity are not the same: a building may be energy efficient yet completely unsuitable for disassembly and reuse. Therefore, the key task is to integrate AI, BIM technologies and scientific methodology to create “buildings that last for decades and do not turn into construction waste.”

Amid the global trend for ecological modernization and green technologies, the number of international partnerships is growing. Earlier, it was reported that 91 countries have joined the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), launched by the World Green Economy Organization in cooperation with the UAE.