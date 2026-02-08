Washington Post publisher steps down

In a message addressed to staff, Will Lewis said the decision followed a period of transformation at the publication and described the timing as appropriate.

“After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside,” Lewis said.

He also expressed gratitude to the newspaper’s owner Jeff Bezos for his support during his tenure.

According to Will Lewis, a number of difficult decisions were taken during his time in office in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the newspaper.

“Difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day,” he said.

Ex-CEO concluded his statement by expressing gratitude to colleagues and staff for their work and commitment to the publication.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that The Washington Post announced large-scale staff reductions, cutting about one-third of its workforce.