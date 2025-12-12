Washington orders 100,000 evacuations amid ‘catastrophic’ flooding

Skagit County issued a Level Three “GO NOW” evacuation order for all residents within the 100-year floodplain of the Skagit River, urging immediate movement to higher ground.

Non-essential government services, including courts, have been closed due to hazardous conditions, while emergency management, public safety, and road maintenance remain active.

The National Water Center reported widespread flooding across the Western Cascade Foothills to Puget Sound, with small streams and major rivers overflowing. Urban areas are also experiencing moderate flooding, expected to continue through Friday.

The Washington National Guard has been deployed to fill sandbags and assist first responders.

Eastside Fire and Rescue teams have rescued about 20 people stranded in homes and vehicles over the past two days.

The state’s congressional delegation has urged President Donald Trump to approve an expedited federal emergency declaration.

Residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor official updates, and comply with evacuation and safety instructions.

Recall that, rescue teams and volunteers have been struggling to assist millions of people affected by floods and landslides in parts of Asia, as the official death toll from the ongoing climate-fuelled disaster has climbed to more than 1,750 people in the worst-affected countries of Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.