Want to remix your favorite song? Spotify is building an AI tool for that

According to an official announcement, the tool is planned as a paid add-on for Spotify Premium subscribers. It will focus on reworking existing music rather than generating entirely new songs.

Spotify has signed a licensing agreement with Believe covering participating artists and labels at Believe and TuneCore. Streams of fan-made versions will generate royalties for the artists and rights holders behind the original works.

Each remix will link back to the original track and performer, helping listeners discover the music behind the new version.

Participation will be voluntary. Believe and TuneCore artists will first decide whether to be considered for AI-related programs, then separately choose whether to join Spotify’s initiative.

The announcement does not specify a launch date or subscription add-on price.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Spotify had excluded more than 50 million spam or low-quality tracks from its recommendations over the past year. Those measures were separate from the removal of more than 75 million spam tracks from the platform for serious or repeated rule violations.