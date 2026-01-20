VP Vance to lead American delegation at Milano-Cortina Olympics opening

The White House confirmed that Vance will attend the ceremony on February 6, when the Games officially begin, accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance. President Donald Trump will not be present at the opening ceremony.

The American delegation will also include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, along with several former Olympic champions. Among them are ice hockey gold medallists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, short track speed skating champion Apolo Ohno, and 2010 Olympic figure skating gold medallist Evan Lysacek.

The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be staged across Milan and several locations in northern Italy, with competitions running from February 6 to February 22. It will be the fourth time Italy has hosted the Olympic Games and the first Winter Olympics to be held in Milan.

The opening ceremony will be held at Milan’s San Siro Stadium and will feature a parade of athletes and a three-hour cultural programme.

