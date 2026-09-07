Volunteer of the Year international award competition kicks off in Kazakhstan

The annual award is aimed at recognizing individual volunteers and groups as well as the country’s and international organizations that have made significant contributions to solving social and community challenges.

There are 15 award categories, including the Best Volunteer Organization, the Corporate Volunteer Leader, the Sustainable Development Goals Leaders, the Best Social Assistant, Active in Emergency Response, Active in Missing Persons Search, Active in Healthcare Development and others.

Applicants may compete in only one category.

Applications should be submitted between September 7 and 27, 2026.

Applications are accepted via qazvolunteer.kz. website.

Rules and details are also available at adilet.kz.

For more details, contact +7 (717-27) 4-12-86, 74-03-11.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan's volunteer movement grows sixfold since 2020.